Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gateway Funeral Services
17 Awatapu Drive
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
07 3086102
Resources
More Obituaries for Alison SMYLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alison Frances SMYLIE

Add a Memory
Alison Frances SMYLIE Notice
SMYLIE, Alison Frances. Alison passed away peacefully at home on August 22nd, 2019 aged 78years. Dearly love wife of Pat (deceased) and much loved mum of David and Nia, Karen and Darryl Abbot and Kevin and Claudine. Love Nana and Great Nana of her 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Also a much loved sister and Aunty. Her bright personality and sense of humour will be missed by us all. Gone shopping! A service to celebrate Alison's life will be held on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 1pm at Gateway funeral services, Awatapu Dr, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alison's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.