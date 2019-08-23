|
|
|
SMYLIE, Alison Frances. Alison passed away peacefully at home on August 22nd, 2019 aged 78years. Dearly love wife of Pat (deceased) and much loved mum of David and Nia, Karen and Darryl Abbot and Kevin and Claudine. Love Nana and Great Nana of her 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Also a much loved sister and Aunty. Her bright personality and sense of humour will be missed by us all. Gone shopping! A service to celebrate Alison's life will be held on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 1pm at Gateway funeral services, Awatapu Dr, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 23, 2019