MCLAUGHLIN, Alison Angela (nee Knott). Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, in Waikato Hospital on 31st January 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gavin. Loved and Loving mother of Angela, Joan and Pam, mother-in-law of Brendan and David and treasured nana of Samuel. Loved sister of Pam and Aunty to Erin Mercer. Mum's service will be held at Grange Manor Chapel 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by afternoon tea and a private Cremation. Mum absolutely loved all animals, so a donation to the RSPCA in lieu of flowers would make her very happy.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020