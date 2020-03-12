|
WINTER, Aline Hilda. On 10 March 2020, at Kumeu Village Rest Home, in her 93rd year. Loving wife of the late Bert. Loving mother of Diane, Marilyn, Robyn and Warren; mother-in-law of Terry and Lorraine and the late Arthur. Nana to eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. A Service for Aline will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 16 March at 12.30pm, followed by interment.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020