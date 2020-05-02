Home

Aliette Anne (Hinton) KNIGHT


1950 - 2020
Aliette Anne (Hinton) KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT, Aliette Anne (nee Hinton). 28 January 1950 - 26 April 2020 Beloved and cherished wife of Mark, devoted Mother and Mother-in-law to Gabrielle, Anthony, Katie, Benjamin, Jessica and Michael, doting Nonnie to Joseph, Matilda and Poppy, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Lois and Noel (D), Fergus (D) and Nola, Robert and Aileen (D), and Bruce and Diane. Dignity, grace, humour and great courage to the very end. Family first, foremost and always. Heartfelt thanks to the incredible medical staff at Wellington Hospital Ward 5 North. Private cremation. A memorial service for family will be held at a later date. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Ph 04 566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 2, 2020
