MCPHEE, Alicia May. Sadly, Alicia passed away from us on Wednesday 18 November 2020, surrounded with love. Loved daughter of Ray and the late Joy; sister and sister-in-law of Carissa and Jeremy. Alicia's family would like to thank you all for taking her into your hearts, and the friendship, love and laughter you shared over her 43 years to make her time with us all so special. A Memorial Service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 26 November 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020