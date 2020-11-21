Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia MCPHEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia May MCPHEE

Add a Memory
Alicia May MCPHEE Notice
MCPHEE, Alicia May. Sadly, Alicia passed away from us on Wednesday 18 November 2020, surrounded with love. Loved daughter of Ray and the late Joy; sister and sister-in-law of Carissa and Jeremy. Alicia's family would like to thank you all for taking her into your hearts, and the friendship, love and laughter you shared over her 43 years to make her time with us all so special. A Memorial Service will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Thursday 26 November 2020 at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alicia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -