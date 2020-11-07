Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Peter's Anglican Church
11 Killarney Street
Takapuna
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice WORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Winifred Helen (Bunty) WORTH

Add a Memory
Alice Winifred Helen (Bunty) WORTH Notice
WORTH, Alice Winifred Helen (Bunty). On November 4, 2020 at Lady Allum Village. Much-loved wife of the late Stanley; much-loved mother and mother-in-law of Penelope and Christopher, and Belinda and Richard; loved grandmother of Katherine, Alexandra and Daniel, James and April, Simon and Trina, Nicholas and Jo, Frances and Steffan, and Hannah and Emile; loved great-grandmother of Zoe and Asha; loved sister of the late Molly and Barbara, all together now with their parents, Winnie and Ernest; and a special Aunt of Peter, Richard and Meg and their extended families. A service to celebrate Bunty's long life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 11 Killarney Street, Takapuna on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -