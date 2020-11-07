|
|
|
WORTH, Alice Winifred Helen (Bunty). On November 4, 2020 at Lady Allum Village. Much-loved wife of the late Stanley; much-loved mother and mother-in-law of Penelope and Christopher, and Belinda and Richard; loved grandmother of Katherine, Alexandra and Daniel, James and April, Simon and Trina, Nicholas and Jo, Frances and Steffan, and Hannah and Emile; loved great-grandmother of Zoe and Asha; loved sister of the late Molly and Barbara, all together now with their parents, Winnie and Ernest; and a special Aunt of Peter, Richard and Meg and their extended families. A service to celebrate Bunty's long life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, 11 Killarney Street, Takapuna on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020