LEE, Alice Teresia (nee Mathis). Suddenly at home on the 6th September 2019 after a long battle. In her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife for 60 years to John. Much loved Mum and Mother in law to Steven and Donna, Jeannette and John Beale, and Michele. Treasured Nana to Nadia and Mike, Brendan and Pearl; Jade and Carlin, Kristin and Royce, and Renee and James, and cherished Great Nana to Joseph and Madilyn, Quinn and Natalie, and one on it's way. "Rest in Peace" Donations to the Tokoroa Stroke club would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Rosary for Alice will be recited at the St Pius X Catholic Church SH1 Tokoroa on Monday 9th September at 7pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the above church on Tuesday 10th September at 11a.m. followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2019