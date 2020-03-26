Home

TABERNER, Alice (nee Parker). Fell asleep, on March 23, 2020, peacefully, in Hamilton, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife for 65 years of Peter. Beloved Mother to Kathleen and Louis, Mary and Laurence, Beth and Wayne, Gillian and Maurice, and Andrew and Louise. Beloved Nana to her many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A faithful servant of Jesus Christ, loved and respected by her brothers and sisters, now asleep, awaiting resurrection. A private interment for Alice has been held at Kimihia Cemetery, Huntly. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St John, Private Bag 3215, Hamilton 3240. All communications to the Taberner Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
