HETA, Alice Ruhia Te Momo (Lucy). Passed peacefully at home on 7th September, 2019, with whanau. Dearly loved wife of the late Selwyn. Loved Mum of Selwyn and Sherry (deceased), Richard, Wayne and Cherie, and Derek. Loved by her moko and great-moko. Lucy will be at her home in Tairua, until her service at the Tairua Bowling Club, 44 Hornsea Road, on Wednesday 11th September at 10:00am. Burial to follow at Pukerimu Cemetery, Paeroa at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2019