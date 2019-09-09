Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice HETA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Ruhia Te Momo (Lucy) HETA

Add a Memory
Alice Ruhia Te Momo (Lucy) HETA Notice
HETA, Alice Ruhia Te Momo (Lucy). Passed peacefully at home on 7th September, 2019, with whanau. Dearly loved wife of the late Selwyn. Loved Mum of Selwyn and Sherry (deceased), Richard, Wayne and Cherie, and Derek. Loved by her moko and great-moko. Lucy will be at her home in Tairua, until her service at the Tairua Bowling Club, 44 Hornsea Road, on Wednesday 11th September at 10:00am. Burial to follow at Pukerimu Cemetery, Paeroa at 2pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.