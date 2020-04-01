|
SCOTT, Alice Olive (nee Steer). Born on 25 March 1933. Alice passed away on 28 March, 2020 in her own home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan. Loved Mum of the late Rodney, Greg and Julie, Peter and Ngaire, Tony and Leigh, Angela and Jack and the late Eric. Loved by all of her 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Due to the current Covid-19 lockdown period we are unable to hold a funeral service, however at a later date there will be a Memorial service to celebrate the life of Alice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2020