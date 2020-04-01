Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Olive (Steer) SCOTT


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Alice Olive (Steer) SCOTT Notice
SCOTT, Alice Olive (nee Steer). Born on 25 March 1933. Alice passed away on 28 March, 2020 in her own home, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Allan. Loved Mum of the late Rodney, Greg and Julie, Peter and Ngaire, Tony and Leigh, Angela and Jack and the late Eric. Loved by all of her 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Due to the current Covid-19 lockdown period we are unable to hold a funeral service, however at a later date there will be a Memorial service to celebrate the life of Alice.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -