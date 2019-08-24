|
KNIGHT, Alice Nellie (nee Sales). 30 May 1929 - 19 August 2019 Passed away peacefully at Trevellyn Hospital. Aged 90. A graceful lady at rest. Much loved wife and sweetheart of Ron for 68 years. Cherished Mother and Mother- in-law of Douglas (deceased), Carolyn, Bev and Todd, Lynette and Kelvin, Greg and Paula. Loved Grandma of Larissa, Lindsay and Dominique, Kate and Cameron; Darryl and Terry; Cassandra and Kyle; and Great Grandma of Elise. ~ "Only A Rose I Give You"~ A celebration of Alice's life will be held at 1pm on Monday 26th August, 2019 at the Waikato Cathedral Church of St Peter, Victoria Street, Hamilton. Burial to follow at Newstead Cemetery. All communications to Knight family c/- PO Box 4449 Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019