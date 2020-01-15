|
STRANGE, Alice Marian. Suddenly on the 13th January, 2020 at Waikato Hospital. Aged 89 years. Beloved wife of Ken (aka Gee). Dearly loved mother of Bill and Judith, Paul and Christine, Cindy and Bob, Chris and Angela, and Lindsay. Precious Nana Min to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Marian's life will be held at 10 Fitzherbert Street, Putaruru on Saturday 18th January, 2020 at 11 a.m. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020