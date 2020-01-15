Home

South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
10 Fitzherbert Street
Putaruru
STRANGE, Alice Marian. Suddenly on the 13th January, 2020 at Waikato Hospital. Aged 89 years. Beloved wife of Ken (aka Gee). Dearly loved mother of Bill and Judith, Paul and Christine, Cindy and Bob, Chris and Angela, and Lindsay. Precious Nana Min to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A celebration of Marian's life will be held at 10 Fitzherbert Street, Putaruru on Saturday 18th January, 2020 at 11 a.m. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
