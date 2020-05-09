|
BRADFORD, Alice Joan (Joan) nee Egerton. Passed away peacefully with family on 7 May, 91st year, loved eldest daughter of the late George and Annie Egerton of Roxburgh, loved sister of Jack, Anne, Margaret, Susan, the late Elizabeth, Judith and Michael, loved wife of the late Noel Bradford, loved mother and mother in law of Mary and Tony, Greg and Davin, Bridget and Vince, Tim and Bev and Mike, loved grandmother of Hamish, Natalie, Olivia, Samuel, Otis, Catherine, David, Rebecca, Georgina, Megan, Matthew, Kate and Naomi, loved great grandmother of Jackson and Conroy, Mila and Luke, Ellie, Benjamin and Maxwell. Funeral details to follow. Communications to Bridget Ryan , or Mary Coupe C/o P O BOX 11328 Christchurch 8443.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020