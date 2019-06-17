Home

Alice Jean (Jean) PICOT

Alice Jean (Jean) PICOT Notice
PICOT, Alice Jean (Jean). On Friday, 14 June 2019 at Kimihia Resthome in Huntly, Aged 84 years. Loved only Daughter of the late Alec and Dora of Pepepe. Dearly loved Aunty Jean of Andrea, Alison and Michelle; Leigh and Josie. Finally at Rest. Our sincere thanks to the Staff at Kimihia for their wonderful care of Jean. A service will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly, on Wednesday, 19 June at 1:00 PM to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Picot Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
