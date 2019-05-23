WELLS, Alice Jean (Jean) (nee Smith). On Thursday 16th May 2019, the dearly loved and cherished wife of Earle, Mum and Mum in law of Leanne and John, Nana of Benjamin and Renee, and Michael passed away at home; aged 85 years young, she passed as she lived, quietly, with no fuss. We will miss you and all the things you did for us so much. A sincere thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Whakatane Hospital and the Cancer Centre, all the support people who helped Jean at home and all the amazing people at Hospice. In accordance with Jean's wishes a private service has been held. Communications please to the Wells Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2019