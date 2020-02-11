|
TAFT, Alice Elma Mary. Peacefully on Monday 10th February 2020, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Loved wife of the late Trevor. Cherished mother, mother inlaw and step mother to Ian and Amanda, Jeanette and Kevin, Geoff and Lynette, Kay and Rhys, Ian and Lesley. Loved sister of the late Shirley Walsh, the late Beverly Jamieson, the late Dreda Muir, Paulin Chambers (Queensland, Australia), the late Janet Crawshaw. Adored grandmother to 11 special grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Much loved aunt and great aunt. "Her gift of service has benefited many in our community" A colourful celebration of Alice's life will be held in the Whakatane Baptist Centre, 67 Keepa Road, Whakatane on Thursday 13th February at 2pm followed by a private cremation. In lieu of donations a tree planting day will be held at Hospice Grove near Ohiwa Harbour at a date to be advised. Communications please to the Taft Family, PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020