HOULTHAM, Alice Elizabeth (nee Osborne). Passed away peacefully on Monday 27 May 2019, aged 81 years. Much loved wife of the late Jim. Mother to Chris and Sharon. Grandmother to Lisa and Kurt. Great grandmother to Anthony and Seth. A service for Alice will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday 5 June 2019. All communications to the "Houltham Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
