Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Elaine (nee Coulthard) (Elaine) HILL

Add a Memory
Alice Elaine (nee Coulthard) (Elaine) HILL Notice
HILL, Alice Elaine (Elaine) (nee Coulthard). Passed away at Murrays Bay on September 1st, 2020 aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel Gilbert and then the late Murray Hill. Much loved mother and mother in law of Rosemary and Grant and Diane and Graeme. Beloved grandma 'laine of Lisa and Chris, Paul, Imogen and Tamsin. Special "Old Ma" of little Ben. At peace at Last. A private cremation will be held and a memorial service later at a time to be advised.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -