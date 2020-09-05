|
|
|
HILL, Alice Elaine (Elaine) (nee Coulthard). Passed away at Murrays Bay on September 1st, 2020 aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel Gilbert and then the late Murray Hill. Much loved mother and mother in law of Rosemary and Grant and Diane and Graeme. Beloved grandma 'laine of Lisa and Chris, Paul, Imogen and Tamsin. Special "Old Ma" of little Ben. At peace at Last. A private cremation will be held and a memorial service later at a time to be advised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020