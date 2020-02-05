Home

Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Universal Drive
Henderson
Interment
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 p.m.
"Snapper Rock" Cemetery
Albany
Alice Bridget (formerly Gick) (Tidboald-Ashley) SCOTT


1932 - 2020
Alice Bridget (formerly Gick) (Tidboald-Ashley) SCOTT Notice
SCOTT, Alice Bridget (nee Tidboald-Ashley) (formerly (Gick). Born April 23, 1932. Our beloved Mum passed through the veil, 3 February 2020, 88 years young, at Waitakere Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of Mele Vea Inoke, William S Tidboald, Bertram Ashley. Dearest sister of Adi Loatuicama William, Rose and John Jacka, George and Barbara Tidboald-Ashley, Margaret and Bill Anderson. Devoted wife to Robert Lewis Gick and Clyde Scott. Adored mother, grandmother of Rosemary and Peter Te Rangi, David and Jan Gick, Scott and Lynette Gick and their families. Alice's funeral service is Friday 7th February 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Universal Drive, Henderson, 1pm. Interment, 3pm at "Snapper Rock" Cemetery, Albany.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
