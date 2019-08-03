Home

More Obituaries for Alice BOFFEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Ann (McQuilkin) BOFFEY

Alice Ann (McQuilkin) BOFFEY Notice
BOFFEY, Alice Ann (nee McQuilkin). 1929 - 2019. Passed away peacefully on 1 August surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Hugh and Mary and sister of the late Eileen. Wife of the late George. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Victoria and Warren and Richard and Michelle. Loved Nana to Samuel and Nana Alice to Hayden and Michael. We offer our sincere thanks to the Little Sisters and Staff of St Josephs for the love, care and dignity you have shown mum over the past 6 years. You will be missed mum. Rest in peace with dad. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Josephs Chapel, 9 Tweed Street, Herne Bay on Thursday August 8 at 10.30am to be followed by interment at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery. Rosary at St Josephs Chapel on Wednesday evening 7 August at 4.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
