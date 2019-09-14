|
WILLIAMS, Alfredo Anthony (Coach Doe). Passed away peacefully on Friday 13 September 2019, aged 55 years. Cherished son of Chiquita Tolton, and beloved brother to Lorenzo and Lawrence. Loving husband of Jacqui, and dedicated basketball coach. Coach Doe introduced Maniac Basketball to NZ 20 years ago, and dedicated his life to helping young players around Auckland and across NZ. His charismatic personality and unique sense of style will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. A celebration of Coach Doe's life will be held in The Eventfinder Stadium (NSEC), 17 Silverfield Lane, Glenfield on Wednesday 18 September at 4.00 pm. In keeping with Doe's wishes dress code is "colour, no black". In lieu of flowers, donations please to North Shore Hospice would be appreciated www.harbourhospice.org.nz/donate Communications for the Williams family can be sent c/o PO Box 302524, North Harbour 0751
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019