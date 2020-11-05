Home

Pellows Funeral Directors & Advisors
138 Grey St
Hamilton, Waikato
07-856 5129
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hamilton Park Chapel
395 Morrinsville road
Newstead Hamiton
View Map
Alfreda Anne Lilian (nee Vujcich TWIDLE


1943 - 2020
Alfreda Anne Lilian (nee Vujcich TWIDLE Notice
TWIDLE, Alfreda Anne Lilian (nee Vujcich). Born 24th January 1943, passed away 2nd November 2020, at the beautiful age of 77 years Most loved and cherished sweetheart of her devoted husband, Alan of 56 years. Treasured darling Mother and Mother-in-law of Murray and Mereana, Cathrine and Heather. Best Grandmother in the Universe to Justin and Kayla, Sidney, Aimee and Henk, Harlem and Zahr. Great Grandmother to baby Tydus. Always loved, Forever in our Hearts, Rest in Peace. A funeral service will be held for Anne at 11.00 am on Friday 6th November at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville road, Newstead Hamiton. All communications for the Twidle family C/O Pellows Funeral directors PO Box4449 Hamilton 3247
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020
