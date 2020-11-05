|
TWIDLE, Alfreda Anne Lilian (nee Vujcich). Born 24th January 1943, passed away 2nd November 2020, at the beautiful age of 77 years Most loved and cherished sweetheart of her devoted husband, Alan of 56 years. Treasured darling Mother and Mother-in-law of Murray and Mereana, Cathrine and Heather. Best Grandmother in the Universe to Justin and Kayla, Sidney, Aimee and Henk, Harlem and Zahr. Great Grandmother to baby Tydus. Always loved, Forever in our Hearts, Rest in Peace. A funeral service will be held for Anne at 11.00 am on Friday 6th November at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville road, Newstead Hamiton. All communications for the Twidle family C/O Pellows Funeral directors PO Box4449 Hamilton 3247
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020