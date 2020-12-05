Home

Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Francis and All Souls Church
2a Albert Road
Devonport
Alfred Victor Albert (Vic) CLARKE

Alfred Victor Albert (Vic) CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Alfred Victor Albert (Vic). Vic passed away peacefully at Evelyn Page Retirement Village on 2nd December 2020, surrounded by his family; he was in his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Kath. Loved father and father in law of John, Paul and Jacquie, Dominic and Pauline, Stella, Vincent, Terence and April-Lee, Daphne and Darryll. A much-loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. A Requiem Mass for Vic will be celebrated at St Francis and All Souls Church, 2a Albert Road, Devonport at 11.00am on Thursday 10th December 2020 prior to interment in Auckland Memorial Park Cemetery, 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020
