Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred PAGET
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Thomas PAGET

Add a Memory
Alfred Thomas PAGET Notice
PAGET, Alfred Thomas. On 9th August 2019, passed peacefully at the Grace Joel Retirement Village, St Heliers, aged 88 yrs A loving Father/Father-in-law to Christopher, Martin and Mandy, and Grandfather to Vincent and Michael. A celebration of Alf's life will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 16th August 2019 at 11:30am A special thank you to the team at Grace Joel for their care and attention during his final weeks. All communications C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera 1050.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.