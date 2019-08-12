|
|
|
PAGET, Alfred Thomas. On 9th August 2019, passed peacefully at the Grace Joel Retirement Village, St Heliers, aged 88 yrs A loving Father/Father-in-law to Christopher, Martin and Mandy, and Grandfather to Vincent and Michael. A celebration of Alf's life will be held at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 16th August 2019 at 11:30am A special thank you to the team at Grace Joel for their care and attention during his final weeks. All communications C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2019