WATCHORN, Alfred Stanley (Alf). On November 5th 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Aged 93 years. Loved husband of Pamela née Bieleski (deceased). Much loved father and father in law of Karen and Ross Johanson, Ken and Lorraine Watchorn, Eleanor and Tony Ogilvy. Respected brother of Ella, Bert, Colin and Charlie. Special grandfather to Jared, Brent, Leah, Renée, Marty, Joanna, Joel, Angie, Lucas and Jordan. Great grandfather of 14.
A service for Alf will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd Tauranga on Friday 8th November at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance PO Box 2387 Tauranga 3144 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Watchorn family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144..
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019