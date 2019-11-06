Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred WATCHORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Stanley (Alf) WATCHORN

Add a Memory
Alfred Stanley (Alf) WATCHORN Notice
WATCHORN, Alfred Stanley (Alf). On November 5th 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Aged 93 years. Loved husband of Pamela née Bieleski (deceased). Much loved father and father in law of Karen and Ross Johanson, Ken and Lorraine Watchorn, Eleanor and Tony Ogilvy. Respected brother of Ella, Bert, Colin and Charlie. Special grandfather to Jared, Brent, Leah, Renée, Marty, Joanna, Joel, Angie, Lucas and Jordan. Great grandfather of 14.
A service for Alf will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd Tauranga on Friday 8th November at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance PO Box 2387 Tauranga 3144 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Watchorn family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144..



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -