PARTRIDGE, Alfred John (Alf). Born August 17, 1929. Passed away September 04, 2019. Alf passed away suddenly at home in Bundaberg, QLD with his wife Rosemary (Marie) by his side. He was a cherished husband, father and grandfather who had recently celebrated his milestone 90th birthday. Born in Otahuhu, he moved to Tuakau in 1948 where the family grew up while he established and ran his successful business Tuakau Wreckers Yard on Buckland Road. He later moved to Australia with his second wife Marie, embarking on a new adventure. A man of grand splendour, he was renowned for his huge personality and legacy of tales. He now moves on to join his son Daniel, sister Irene and brother Dennis along with his parents Alfred and Renee. Alf is survived by his wife Marie of 35 years, and his remaining children Jennifer, Stephen, June-Rose, Alfred, Belinda and Joseph (Joe), as well as his grandchildren and extended family. He will be dearly missed though never forgotten. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 12 noon, September 18, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank. Dad, what a life - you loved living. parting from this world was not an option. A man with a huge personality that carried you through life leading a lasting impression with people. The car dealer man who fiddled with tools, cars, trucks, houses, drinking, reading every inch of the paper, laughter and generally cruising. Our last spoken words on Monday before Wednesday's parting as we giggled away chatting on the phone in our usual fashion - saying jokingly goodbye to each other and Peter saying not goodbye/Au revoir for now, but who was to know it really was goodbye. God Bless Dad and happy days on the other side. Love Peter and June- Rose.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019