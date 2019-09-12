|
PARTRIDGE, Alfred John (Alf). Born August 17, 1929. Passed away September 04, 2019. Alf passed away suddenly at home in Bundaberg, QLD with his wife Rosemary (Marie) by his side. He was a cherished husband, father and grandfather who had recently celebrated his milestone 90th birthday. Born in Otahuhu, he moved to Tuakau in 1948 where the family grew up while he established and ran his successful business Tuakau Wreckers Yard on Buckland Road. He later moved to Australia with his second wife Marie, embarking on a new adventure. A man of grand splendour, he was renowned for his huge personality and legacy of tales. He now moves on to join his son Daniel, sister Irene and brother Dennis along with his parents Alfred and Renee. Alf is survived by his wife Marie of 35 years, and his remaining children Jennifer, Stephen, June-Rose, Alfred, Belinda and Joseph (Joe), as well as his grandchildren and extended family. He will be dearly missed though never forgotten. A service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 12 noon, September 18, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019