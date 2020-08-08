|
STOKES, Alfred James (Jim). D209326 Captain and Quartermaster (Rtd) Alfred James Stokes, RNZIR Passed away peacefully, 5th August 2020, in his 79th year. Much loved husband of Lorraine, father of Dale, Tracey, Jodie and families. Step-father of Christine, Sandie, David, Jan (deceased) and families. Special thanks go out to the caring staff at St Andrews Village, Glendowie. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Tuesday 11 August 2020 at 12 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020