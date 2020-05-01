|
|
|
PATEL, Alfred James McKendrick. Service Number 922200 RSA Franklin Welfare Officer. A special and much loved man. Passed away peacefully at Lakeside Rest Home Pukekohe, on 29th April 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Ada (deceased), loved and treasured father of Greg, Glenn (deceased), David, Martyn and Mary (deceased) and father-in-law to Cherie, Carol, Rahna and Andrea. Devoted Grandfather of Michael (deceased), Nicola, Glenn, Shane, Jessica, Megan, Aria, Elhana, Osian. Proud and loving Great Grandfather of Alexis, Emerson, Eva, Henry and Pipa. Special thanks to Rob and his staff at Lakeside for their wonderful care. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2020