Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Thomas More Catholic Church
17 Gloucester Road
Mount Maunganui
Alfred James (Alf) CAVE

Alfred James (Alf) CAVE Notice
CAVE, Alfred James (Alf). Passed away Thursday 7 November 2019, aged 88 years. Loved husband of Beryl for 61 years and loved father of Ian, Russell and Karen and father-in-law to Eleanor and Sharon. Proud Grandad to Emily, Laura, Darren, Bernadette and Bronnie. Loved brother of Brian, Eva, Rex, Anne and Sheryl. Thanks to doctors and nurses of Ward 2C Tauranga Hospital for their care. A funeral service for Alf will be held at St Thomas More Catholic Church, 17 Gloucester Road, Mount Maunganui on Wednesday 13 November at 11:00am. No flowers please but donations to St John Ambulance, P.O Box 2387, Tauranga. Communications to the Cave family c/- Legacy Funerals, PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
