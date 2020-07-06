Home

Alfred Harold (Alf) HOLDAWAY

Alfred Harold (Alf) HOLDAWAY Notice
HOLDAWAY, Alfred Harold (Alf). Promoted to Glory on 3rd July 2020 aged 92 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Maureen (married 70 years). Much loved father of Graeme and Trish (Blenheim), Janice and Mike Thomas (Hamilton) and Malcolm and Janice (Manukau). Loved grandfather of 10, great grandfather of 12, and great great grandfather of 1. A Celebration service will be held at the Salvation Army, 99 Church Street, Otahuhu on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 1pm prior to a private cremation. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura, Auckland 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020
