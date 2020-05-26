Home

POWERED BY

Services
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred CLAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred George (Alf) CLAY

Add a Memory
Alfred George (Alf) CLAY Notice
CLAY, Alfred George (Alf). Peacefully on 25th May 2020, at CHT Resthome, Te Awamutu (formerly Beachlands), aged 89 years. A Treasured Dad and Granddad - a broken link to our five generations. A family funeral service for Alf will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 27th May 2020 at 2pm followed by private cremation. Alf will be laid to rest with Molly at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed, link provided by contacting TAFS on (07) 871-5131. All communications to the Clay family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -