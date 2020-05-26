|
CLAY, Alfred George (Alf). Peacefully on 25th May 2020, at CHT Resthome, Te Awamutu (formerly Beachlands), aged 89 years. A Treasured Dad and Granddad - a broken link to our five generations. A family funeral service for Alf will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Wednesday, 27th May 2020 at 2pm followed by private cremation. Alf will be laid to rest with Molly at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. Service will be livestreamed, link provided by contacting TAFS on (07) 871-5131. All communications to the Clay family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 26, 2020