STAINTON, Alfred Ewart (Alf). Passed away peacefully on Monday July 22, 2019, aged 88 years. Much loved and devoted husband of the late Sally for 62 years. Loving father of Mike and Glenda, Jan and Neville, Lyn and Paul. Treasured Grandad of his 7 grandchildren, and great-grandson. Forever in our hearts and at home with his Lord. A service to celebrate Alf's life will be held at Pakuranga Baptist Church, 219 Ti Rakau Drive, Pakuranga (enter from 2 Freemantle Place), on Friday, July 26 at 11 am. Special thanks to the staff of Ambridge Rose Manor for all their support and care of Dad over the past few years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019