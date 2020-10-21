|
FOSTER, Alexandra Claire (Alex). Suddenly and unexpectedly on 16 October 2020, aged 36 years. Beloved daughter of Sandy and Pamela, Michele and Rob. Adored sister of Kathryn. A service for Alexandra will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road on Friday 23rd at 3.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to an animal charity of your choice with a reference of 'Alexandra Foster' would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 21, 2020