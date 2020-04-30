Home

Alexandra Christina (Chris) WAGHORN

WAGHORN, Alexandra Christina (Chris). Passed away peacefully at Lansdowne Hospital on 27th April 2020 in her 94th year. Very dearly loved wife of Ron. Adored mother and mother in law of Heather and Gerald, Kaye and Russell, Lesley and Renu. Cherished Nanny of Lara and Tiago, Oliver and Claire, Alexandra and Dan, William and Shelley. Our thanks to all the staff at Lansdowne Hospital for their wonderful care. A private funeral will be held and a celebration of Chris's life will be held at a later date. All correspondence c/- 24a Takutai Avenue, Bucklands Beach, Auckland 2012.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
