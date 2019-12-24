|
CLEMENT, Alexander Stuart (Sandy). Peacefully at Thames Hospital, with family at his side, on 22nd December 2019; aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Lenore for almost 60 years. Much loved Dad of David and Julie, Heather and Charlie Payze, Bruce and Asha, Ross and Karen. Loved Grandad of Hannah; Nicole, Malcolm, Rachel, Duncan and Alex; Ryan and Cole, and great- Grandad of Ava, Jax and Nirvana. 'Forever in our hearts'. A service will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Friday 27th December at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 49, Thames 3540.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019