WHITE, Alexander Stewart (Alex, BUCK.) Passed away peacefully at home: now with Jesus, on June 3rd 2020; aged 84 years. Devoted husband of Rosalie, much loved father and grandfather of Janine and Bill, Stewart and Maryanne, Fiona and Martin; Shari, Rebekah, Alex, Luke, Mitch, Emma- Lee and James. Thanks to our church family for their continued love and support. Thanks to Dr Bruce Sutherland and Sandra Khumalo who so graciously nursed Al in his final weeks. A service for Alex will be held at Mahurangi East Community Centre, Hamatana Road, Snells Beach on Tuesday 16th June 2020 at 12:30pm, followed by private cremation. The Lord said: "I have loved you, my people, with an everlasting love. With unfailing love I have drawn you to myself." Jeremiah 31:3
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020