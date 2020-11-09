|
RUSSELL, Alexander (Alex). Passed away peacefully on 6 November 2020 aged 87 years, surrounded by family. Much loved husband of Liz, loved father and father in law of Scott and Sarah , Adrianne and Brian, James and Katherine and Douglas. Grandfather of Sam, Elise, Meg, Nathan, and Emma. The family wish to thank all the wonderful, caring staff at Summerset at Monterey Park for all their love and care. In accordance with Alex's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020