Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 a.m.
War Vets Chapel, RSL Village
Edmonson Drive
Narabeen, Sydney
Alexander Robert (Alex) GROUND


1931 - 2020
Alexander Robert (Alex) GROUND Notice
GROUND, Alexander Robert (Alex). 26 January 1931 - 30 December 2019. Passed away at Manly Waters Hospice, Sydney, Australia after a short illness, surrounded by family. Beloved husband and friend of Barbara (Babs), cherished father of Vicki and Giles (Sydney), Judi and John (USA), Deb and Ross (Otorohanga), Mike (Hamilton), Bindi and Irene (Pukemoremore). Loved Gamps to his 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Alex's funeral service will be on Monday 6th January at 10.00am at the War Vets Chapel, RSL Village, Edmonson Drive, Narabeen, Sydney. "His passport has had its final stamp." Messages may be addressed to the Ground family C/- 122 Otoru Road, RD2, Otorohanga 3972. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army would be apppreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
