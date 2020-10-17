|
MAULE, Alexander Mervyn. Alex was born on 10 March 1938 in Havelock. He passed away peacefully with family by his side at Freeling Holt House following a short battle with pancreatic cancer on Thursday 15 October, 2020 aged 82. He was the youngest child of the late Mervyn and Ada Maule and is preceded by his older siblings Bob, Pat and Gloria. Alex was the loved husband of the late Rhona and is lovingly remembered by their children Jennifer and Edwin George and Stephen and Carrie Maule. Alex was a loving grandfather to Ethan, Hamish, Eleanor, Zara and Violet. Alex was a loved uncle and friend. A thank you to the staff at Freeling Holt House for their kindness and help in caring for Alex in his final weeks. Alex will be privately cremated in Auckland and his ashes interred at Richmond Cemetery beside Rhona. A belated memorial ceremony will be planned to inter his ashes. "When death comes to me let him not find me falling down a mountain but climbing a new one". Climb well Alex
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020