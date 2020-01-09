|
GRIBBEN, Alexander Lawrence (Alex). Suddenly, aged 34, on 6th January 2020. Dearly loved youngest son of Donald and Diane. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Mathew and Maaike, Rachel and Phil, and uncle of Angus, Lachie and Connor. Loved his foster cats, travel and participating and watching sports. Special thanks to Dove House for the care and support over the years. A service will be held on Saturday 11th January at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alex's name to either Dove House 207a Riddell Rd, Glendowie Auckland 1071 or the SPCA PO Box 43-221, Auckland 2153.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020