MATHESON, Alexander John. 21 August 1934 - 19 November 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a short illness, aged 85. Loving husband of Dorothy, much loved father of Angela and David. Father-in-law to Vicki, loving Grandad to Blake, Taylar and Drew. Brother of the late Russell and Geoff. We wish to thank the nurses of Summerset Ellerslie, the wonderful St John team and the nurses at Ward 68, Auckland City Hospital. May he rest in peace. A Service to celebrate John's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 22 November at 11.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019