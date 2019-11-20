Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:30 a.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Alexander John MATHESON


1934 - 2019
Alexander John MATHESON Notice
MATHESON, Alexander John. 21 August 1934 - 19 November 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a short illness, aged 85. Loving husband of Dorothy, much loved father of Angela and David. Father-in-law to Vicki, loving Grandad to Blake, Taylar and Drew. Brother of the late Russell and Geoff. We wish to thank the nurses of Summerset Ellerslie, the wonderful St John team and the nurses at Ward 68, Auckland City Hospital. May he rest in peace. A Service to celebrate John's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 22 November at 11.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
