Williamson,Alexander James (Alec or Alex)
Passed away peacefully at Rotorua Hospital, Friday 8th November, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of the late Merrhis and the late Hazel. Much loved father and father in law to Neil and Anne, Yvonne and Micheal, Delwyn and Judy, Vaughan and Jeni. Loved Grandad of Casey, Callum, Zarrin, Burns, Eamonn, Charles, Ruaridh, Ryan, Dylan, Tennille and 11 great grandchildren.
"A good name is to be chosen rather than great riches, loving favour rather than silver and gold." Prov.22v1
A service celebrating Alec's life will be held at Rotorua Baptist Church, 100 Malfroy Road, Wednesday 13th November, 11.30am followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2019