Mc LEAN, Alexander James Murdoch (Murdoch). Murdoch Passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd September, 2019; at 85 years of age. Dearly loved husband of Adrienne, and much loved father of Raewyn, Pam and Andrew, and father-in-law of Pat and Di. Devoted poppa of Jarred, Aimee, Hamish, Hayden, Natasha and Myles. A celebration of Murdoch's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Thursday 26th September, at 11am, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all staff involved in his medical care. A special thanks also to our close family friends Corrie and Dooley.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019