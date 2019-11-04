|
CROWE, Alexander Henry. Of Whakatane. Passed away at his home on Saturday the 2nd of November 2019. Beloved husband of Kay (nee Vedder), loved Dad of Cassandra and Ted Andrus, Raewynne and Craig McGhie, Malcolm and Carla Crowe, Chris and Christine Crowe, Jacqui Crowe, Campbell and Diane Crowe, and Andrea Rickard. Loved Granddad to his grandchildren and many others. A funeral service for will be held at 1pm on Friday the 8th of November 2019 at the Stewart Street Gospel Chapel, Whakatane followed by an interment at Hillcrest Cemetery. No Flowers by request All communication to Gateway Funeral Services, P O Box 2017, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019