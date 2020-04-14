Home

Gary Pickering Funerals Ltd Masterton
1 Waltons Avenue
Masterton, Wellington 5810
06 377 -7160
Alexander George FURNISS

Alexander George FURNISS Notice
FURNISS, Alexander George. Peacefully at home in Masterton on 11th April 2020 aged 75.Cherished husband of Christine and the late Pam.Loved father and father-in- law of Mel and Geoff, Duncan and Sarah, Janene and Darcy. Lovingly remembered by Rachel and Paul, Rowan, Greg and Nina. Special grandfather to Jake, Jesse, Devin, Elena, Isla, Finn, and TJ. Sincere thanks to the Kahukura team. "You May Be Just One Person To The World, But To Us You Are The World". Gary Pickering Funerals NZIFH Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
