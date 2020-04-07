|
GALBRAITH, Alexander. Born October 24, 1936 in the Vale of Leven, Scotland. Died peacefully April 3, 2020 in Howick, Auckland. Son of the late Alexander and Margaret Galbraith. Dearly loved husband of Helen, loved father of Linda and Alexander, loved father-in-law of Linley and proud grandfather of Jacob and Madison. Respected by Tu, partner of Linda. The family thank the staff of Ambridge Rose Cottage for their compassionate care of Alex over the past 13 months. A private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Auckland would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 7, 2020