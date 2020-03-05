|
PURI, Alexander Donavon Tepa. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday 3 March 2020, aged 52 years. Dearly loved brother, son, uncle, friend and colleague to many. Forever in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss and love you always. Alex's family welcome you all to come and pay your respects at 3 Bedlow Place, Mangere East where Alex will lay in state until the funeral service. A service will be held on Friday, 6 March at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Wiri at 3.30pm. The family ask that in lieu of flowers they would be grateful for donations to be sent to Totara Hospice https://www.hospice.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020