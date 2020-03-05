Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel
361 Puhinui Road
Wiri
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander PURI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Donavon Tepa PURI

Add a Memory
Alexander Donavon Tepa PURI Notice
PURI, Alexander Donavon Tepa. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday 3 March 2020, aged 52 years. Dearly loved brother, son, uncle, friend and colleague to many. Forever in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss and love you always. Alex's family welcome you all to come and pay your respects at 3 Bedlow Place, Mangere East where Alex will lay in state until the funeral service. A service will be held on Friday, 6 March at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Wiri at 3.30pm. The family ask that in lieu of flowers they would be grateful for donations to be sent to Totara Hospice https://www.hospice.co.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -