MILLER, Alexander Desmond (Alec). On 29th October, 2019 passed away peacefully at Aranui Rest Home, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Rona, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karlene and Greg, and Michael, cherished Ga of Ashleigh, Corey, Gareth, Amberle, Katie and Chloe, adored Great Ga of Taeya, Riley, Lucas and Ashton. Will be sadly missed. A service for Alec will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday, 2nd November, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Special thanks to all the staff of Aranui for their loving care. All communications to the Miller family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019