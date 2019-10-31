Home

Alexander Desmond (Alec) MILLER

Alexander Desmond (Alec) MILLER Notice
MILLER, Alexander Desmond (Alec). On 29th October, 2019 passed away peacefully at Aranui Rest Home, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Rona, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karlene and Greg, and Michael, cherished Ga of Ashleigh, Corey, Gareth, Amberle, Katie and Chloe, adored Great Ga of Taeya, Riley, Lucas and Ashton. Will be sadly missed. A service for Alec will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday, 2nd November, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Special thanks to all the staff of Aranui for their loving care. All communications to the Miller family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
