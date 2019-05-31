|
|
|
FERGUSON, Alexander Burns (Sandy). Passed away peacefully on 29 May 2019 surrounded by his family at Mercy Parklands, aged 80 years. Loved and cherished husband of Helen, and treasured father of Kate, Harry, Ali and Di, and loved father-in-law of Graeme, Matt and Steph. Magic Grandpa and Gargy of Claudia, Maeve, Aila, Ewen, Fraser and Bella. Finally free to fly - he will be dearly missed. A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at St Mark's Anglican Church, 95 Remuera Road, Remuera on Tuesday, 4 June at 2pm. Heartfelt thanks to all the angels at Mercy Parklands for their loving care of Sandy.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 31 to June 1, 2019
